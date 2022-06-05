The Week on Stage: From The Glass Menagerie to Jordan Brookes

Star-studded dramas and comedians returning to the stage have been on the agenda this week.

Ahead of the long weekend, we saw the opening of Amy Adams’s turn in The Glass Menagerie, as well as Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge live show arriving in London. There was also It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis taking on the titular role in Roman tragedy Britannicus and the new show from reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Jordan Brookes.

Next week, we’ll be back with Sunshine on Leith in Edinburgh and Harry Hill’s Tony: The Tony Blair Rock Opera.