Deborah Meaden urges travel chiefs to blacklist dolphin and whale theme parks
Exclusive: ‘Until you take a stand, travel providers will ... profit off animals’ misery,’ investor warns
Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden is lobbying travel chiefs to blacklist marine parks that keep dolphins and whales in captivity.
Ms Meaden is urging the travel industry body Abta – formerly the Association of British Travel Agents – to urgently update its animal welfare guidelines and advise members they ought not to sell trips to marine parks.
In a letter, the investor says keeping whales and dolphins in captivity for human entertainment is “abhorrent”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies