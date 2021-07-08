Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden is lobbying travel chiefs to blacklist marine parks that keep dolphins and whales in captivity.

Ms Meaden is urging the travel industry body Abta – formerly the Association of British Travel Agents – to urgently update its animal welfare guidelines and advise members they ought not to sell trips to marine parks.

In a letter, the investor says keeping whales and dolphins in captivity for human entertainment is “abhorrent”.