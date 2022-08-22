Anthony Joshua was bruised. The Briton had been peppered with shots and his pride had been dented after back-to-back defeats built a rage deep inside. Just as his vision was blurred by Oleksandr Usyk’s lightning-fast hands, Joshua’s mind failed to clear in time.

It was a remarkable rant inside the ring in Jeddah, moments after the Ukrainian’s hand was raised. Despite Usyk’s lack of fluency in the English language, he looked on bewildered, if not mildly irked by the disrespectful nature of the vanquished seizing the initial moment after the heavyweight champion of the world is announced. Not to mention spoiling the moment for a Ukrainian icon poised to deliver an emotive message back to his war-torn country.

“If you knew my story you’d understand the passion,” Joshua shouted, later breaking down in tears at the post-fight press conference. It was a stunning moment, with the nature of this barbaric sport demanding instant takes.