After three matches of the new Premier League season, Tottenham were top and Arsenal were bottom. Now, after six, they are wedged together in 10th and 11th with the same points, wins, losses and goal difference: Tottenham are top of the bottom half and Arsenal are bottom of the top half.

Arsenal’s journey to this place of barely noteworthy mediocrity has been a particularly wild rollercoaster of emotions, complete with fiery hot takes warning of impending doom, which we can see with hindsight were not only misplaced but something of a waste of the footballsphere’s collective energy. After all that stern-faced talk and searing analysis just a month ago, it is worth considering whether any of it was necessary, or indeed preventable.

Arsenal’s season thus far is a cautionary tale of the extreme reactions in sport, and in particular the social media-fuelled football discourse. After three defeats, the club’s manager Mikel Arteta was a dead man walking: pundits condemned a lavish and wasteful transfer outlay (at £160m, Arsenal were Europe’s biggest spenders this summer) and the club’s admittedly cringe-inducing mantra of “trust the process” – referring to their long-term plan built around investment in youth – was roundly mocked online.