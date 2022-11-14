Eoin Morgan] had the chance to be a T20-winning captain, but somebody blew that up,” chuckled Ben Stokes, happily trolling himself after leading England to World Cup glory over Pakistan at the MCG.

There is great humour to this England side, which is now the most dominant one-day side in the world after backing up the legendary super-over victory in the 2019 World Cup.

Not only is there great personality and diversity to this team, but something that is so often overlooked and sometimes boring – amid a flurry of highlights in this enthralling format – is the methodology and hard work behind these moments.