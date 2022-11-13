Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stokes produced a magnificent half century to inspire England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne.

Stokes, 52 runs off 49 balls, guided his side past the target of 138 with six balls remaining to confirm England as the world’s dominant white ball cricket side after winning the ODI World Cup in 2019.

If Stokes finished the job, he had England’s bowlers to thank after restricting Pakistan early on, with Sam Curran continuing his magnificent form, taking three wickets for a measly 12 runs to hand England’s batters an enticing target.

The sense of the occasion at the MCG was apparent from the start when Stokes delivered a no ball and a wide in the opening over, while Mohammad Rizwan hesitated as Chris Jordan launched the ball towards the stumps for what would have been a run-out had contact been made.

England seized the initiative though, with the brilliant Curran making the breakthrough by bowling Mohammad Rizwan, who dragged onto his own stumps, it led to final figures of three for 12.

In addition to Curran’s brilliance, Adil Rashid stepped up with a crucial spell that did serious damage to Pakistan’s hopes with his masterful spell including a wicket maiden.

The leg spinner dug deep into his box of tricks, taking two wickets for 22 runs from his four overs. The highlight of the spell was a sensational googly and diving catch to remove Babar Azam.

And with Pakistan on the back foot, Ben Stokes steamed in, with Iftikhar Ahmed nibbled at a line and length delivery with Jos Buttler gleefully gobbling.

Despite an attractive target, England’s chase started poorly as Shaheen Shah Afridi clean bowled Alex Hales to give Pakistan hope, but a defiant Buttler immediately responded with two fours off Naseem Shah.

(Getty Images)

Pakistan displayed immense character as Haris Rauf removed Phil Salt for a second powerplay wicket, leading to Ben Stokes’ entrance. The volume at the MCG was turned up when Haris Rauf seized the prized wicket of Buttler before Stokes combined with Harry Brook to eleviate the pressure.

Shaheen Shah Afridi then played a pivotal role: first taking a sublime catch to remove Brook, sliding after sprinting in from the deep. It left him walking gingerly and requiring treatment, but he would return and started a final spell at the death, only to back out after one delivery and leave the game.

And with Iftikhar replacing Afridi, Stokes took two huge swipes, one for four and another for six. And Moeen appeared inspired, quickly adding a couple of boundaries off Mohammad Wasim.

England's Ben Stokes, right, celebrates hitting the winning runs (AP)

Wasim would hit back, clean bowling Moeen in the final over of the innings, sending Liam Livingstone to the crease.

But Stokes fittingly finished the match and the tournament with his first ever T20 international half century, dispatching Wasim to clinch a five-wicket victory and spark wild scenes of English celebration in Melbourne.