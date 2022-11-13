Ben Stokes credits England bowlers despite match-winning display in T20 World Cup final
Stokes made his highest T20 score in the run chase but heaped praise on England’s bowling attack for their role
Ben Stokes insisted he wasn’t England’s hero after producing another clutch display on the biggest stage to win the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.
Stokes was once again England’s man of the moment as the all-rounder made his highest T20 score with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls down the stretch to hold off Pakistan.
After his starring role in England’s 2019 World Cup victory in the 50-over format, Stokes produced the winning runs at the MCG to complete the white-ball set.
But afterwards, Stokes was quick to praise Sam Curran’s pivotal bowling performance in the first innings, as the 24-year-old took three wickets to help dismiss Pakistan for 137 runs.
Curran was named the player of the tournament after taking a total of 13 wickets, and Stokes heaped praise on England’s bowling attack, which also featured a crucial turn from Adil Rashid.
And Stokes said: "In finals, especially chasing, you forget all the hard work before that. I thought the way we bowled for our whole innings - Sam Curran and Adil Rashid - was what one won us the game.
"That was a tricky wicket, it was one you never felt you were in on and there was a bit of bounce. To restrict them to 137, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that."
Curran was also named player of the match, but he similarly said that Stokes was deserving of the award.
“I don’t think I should be getting this,” Curran said. “Stokesy should after producing a half century in a final!
“Big square boundary, my into the wicket bowling could be good. It offered the seamers something, it was nipping around everywhere. A challenging chase.
“He’s somebody I always look up to, people question him, but there’s no questioning him, he’s unbelievable, He’s the man.
“I’m lost for words, amazing, we’ll enjoy this, thank you to the amazing fans.”
