✕ Close Buttler on England's "brilliant performance" in win over India

England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.

That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6 before Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) stormed to the total to give England a 10-wicket win.

If that seems impressive it is nothing compared to Pakistan’s campaign. Babar Azam’s side lost their opening two matches to India and Zimbabwe – both on the final ball of the game – before three consecutive wins saw them sneak through after the Netherlands defeated South Africa. In the semi-final they faced New Zealand and knocked off 153 runs with five balls and seven wickets remaining.

This final is a repeat of the 1992 World Cup which saw Pakistan snatch the trophy from England’s grasp under then captain Imran Khan. Will Babar’s side repeat that feat or can England lift the T20 cup for the second time?

Follow all the action from the T20 World Cup final: