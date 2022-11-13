Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates from Melbourne
Who will win the T20 World Cup?
England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.
That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6 before Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) stormed to the total to give England a 10-wicket win.
If that seems impressive it is nothing compared to Pakistan’s campaign. Babar Azam’s side lost their opening two matches to India and Zimbabwe – both on the final ball of the game – before three consecutive wins saw them sneak through after the Netherlands defeated South Africa. In the semi-final they faced New Zealand and knocked off 153 runs with five balls and seven wickets remaining.
This final is a repeat of the 1992 World Cup which saw Pakistan snatch the trophy from England’s grasp under then captain Imran Khan. Will Babar’s side repeat that feat or can England lift the T20 cup for the second time?
Follow all the action from the T20 World Cup final:
Eoin Morgan ‘really proud’ to see England flourishing under new leadership
Eoin Morgan expressed his pride at England continuing to flourish under a new leadership that maintains the same ideals he adopted when turning the side from also-rans to world champions.
Morgan had an unenjoyable start to his reign as white-ball captain when England crashed out of the group stage of the 2015 50-over World Cup, which was a watershed moment for their ODI and T20 fortunes.
A more expansive and attack-minded philosophy was ushered in by Morgan and success swiftly followed, culminating in their historic 2019 World Cup triumph, before he retired from England duty in June.
Jos Buttler has stepped up from his position as deputy under Morgan, working alongside new head coach Matthew Mott, and England have moved to within two wins of more silverware at the T20 World Cup.
Jos Buttler has stepped up from his position as deputy captain, working alongside new head coach Matthew Mott
‘I’ve got to enjoy it’: Alex Hales plays down England redemption story
Alex Hales poured cold water on his England return as a story of redemption, insisting he is just happy to be back in the set-up after sending them into the T20 World Cup final.
Hales’ positive recreational drugs test on the eve of the 2019 50-over World Cup campaign was one misdemeanour too many and he spent the next three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.
But Jason Roy’s alarming dip in form in the summer and Jonny Bairstow’s freak golfing injury offered Hales a lifeline and the opening batter has grasped the unexpected opportunity with both hands.
In England’s last two must-win group games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Hales played important roles but truly justified his recall in Thursday’s 10-wicket semi-final thrashing of India at Adelaide.
The opener is back and in form after spending three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness after a positive recreational drugs test in 2019
Mark Wood struggling to be fit for England
England fast bowler Mark Wood is struggling to be fit for today’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne. The 32-year-old missed Thursday’s semi-final win over India with a right hip injury.
He has been the fastest bowler in the tournament and has taken nine wickets in four matches in the Super 12 stage and is a vital part of England’s attack.
“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood said. “I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game - I don’t know if I’ll be able to.
“The team did really well last game - if the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else.”
T20 World Cup organisers tweak final’s rules
The organisers of the Men’s T20 World Cup have changed the playing regulations for today’s final in Melbourne to allow more time in case of rain stoppages.
The tournament been blighted by the weather with rain affecting a bunch of fixtures during the Super 12 stage and bad weather is forecasted in Melbourne for the next two days.
England meet Pakistan at 08:00 GMT on Sunday and a reserve day is scheduled for Monday but, with more rain forecast, two hours have been added to allow play to continue late into Monday evening.
If a bare-minimum 10-over-per-side contest cannot be played on either of the days then England and Pakistan will be declared joint winners.
England thrash India to reach T20 World Cup final thanks to Alex Hales and Jos Buttler fireworks
England surged into the T20 World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made mincemeat of a potentially tricky chase of 169 to chasten India at Adelaide.
Hales pummelled the shorter square boundaries while Buttler was equally dismissive of India’s bowlers in a record-breaking unbroken stand of 170 as England claimed a scarcely credible 10-wicket win.
India were viewed as marginal favourites to set up a mouthwatering marquee match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday but Hales (86 not out off 47 balls) and Buttler (80no off 49 deliveries) disabused them of that notion in jaw-dropping fashion.
England (170-0) beat India (168-6) by 10 wickets: Hales and Buttler’s record opening partnership clubbed England to glory
Pakistan roar into T20 World Cup final with win over New Zealand
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit top form in a timely fashion to propel Pakistan into the T20 World Cup final as they overcame New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney.
The opening pair are widely viewed as two of the best white-ball batters in the world and while they have both had quiet tournaments so far, they flourished when it mattered most against the Black Caps.
A bit of luck was involved as Babar was dropped off his first ball before going on to register 53 off 42 deliveries, taking the sting out of a chase of 153 alongside Rizwan in a 105-run first-wicket stand.
Pakistan will now play England or India in Sunday’s final
Pakistan vs England
This is it. The T20 World Cup final. A game which will determine who lifts the trophy and goes down in cricketing history and who goes home deflated and defeated.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the showpiece fixture of the T20 World Cup where England will take on Pakistan at the MCG.
Both teams have gone through difficult campaigns leading to this stage. Pakistan needed to win their final three Super 12 matches to have any hopes of qualifying for the final four and even then they required the help of the Netherlands - who defeated South Africa - to get them through. Babar Azam’s side improved massively in the semi-final and comfortably knocked out New Zealand have chased down a score of 153 with five balls remaining.
England were in a similar predicament. A rain-affected loss to Ireland put them on the back foot in the Super 12 groups and a washout against Australia meant the needed to defeat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to qualify. Thankfully Jos Buttler’s men rose to the challenge and snuck into the final four where they faced India.
What should have been a closely contested game turned into a one-sided affair as England battered India. They won by 10-wickets with exactly four overs to spare and in T20 cricket that is a spanking.
But who will win today? The fate of matches can flip in an over in T20 cricket and these two sides are well matched. England will be the favourites but on their day Pakistan are capable of beating anyone in the world. This one should be a corker.
