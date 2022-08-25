As we all know, the US president lives at the White House, the French president resides at the Elysee Palace, and the British prime minister beds down at – sorry, where exactly?

For the first time I can remember, the location of exactly where our leader puts on pyjamas and fluffs pillows is a secret, in the latest twist to the sorry tale of Boris Johnson slinking from power.

Our humiliated prime minister has already further damaged his reputation with his two-month farewell which has resembled a freshers’ week in reverse – during the cost of living emergency.