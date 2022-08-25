Does anyone know where Boris Johnson lives now – or is it a secret?
For the first time I can remember, the location of exactly where our leader puts on pyjamas and fluffs pillows is a mystery, writes Rob Merrick
As we all know, the US president lives at the White House, the French president resides at the Elysee Palace, and the British prime minister beds down at – sorry, where exactly?
For the first time I can remember, the location of exactly where our leader puts on pyjamas and fluffs pillows is a secret, in the latest twist to the sorry tale of Boris Johnson slinking from power.
Our humiliated prime minister has already further damaged his reputation with his two-month farewell which has resembled a freshers’ week in reverse – during the cost of living emergency.
