Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Does anyone know where Boris Johnson lives now – or is it a secret?

For the first time I can remember, the location of exactly where our leader puts on pyjamas and fluffs pillows is a mystery, writes Rob Merrick

Thursday 25 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>He eventually came home, which prompted questions about where <em>is </em>home</p>

He eventually came home, which prompted questions about where is home

(Reuters)

As we all know, the US president lives at the White House, the French president resides at the Elysee Palace, and the British prime minister beds down at – sorry, where exactly?

For the first time I can remember, the location of exactly where our leader puts on pyjamas and fluffs pillows is a secret, in the latest twist to the sorry tale of Boris Johnson slinking from power.

Our humiliated prime minister has already further damaged his reputation with his two-month farewell which has resembled a freshers’ week in reverse – during the cost of living emergency.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in