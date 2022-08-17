Jump to content
Boris Johnson ‘will live at Chequers mansion for rest of premiership’

PM said to be preapring to spend only ‘the odd day’ at Downing Street before Truss or Sunak takes over

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 16 August 2022 09:34
Boris Johnson spotted shopping in supermarket during Greek holiday

Boris Johnson will reportedly spend the final weeks of his premiership at Chequers, the grace-and-favour country house in Buckinghamshire made available to the prime minister.

Mr Johnson has been accused of treating the final days in office as “one big party” after taking a holiday in Greece this week – his second break in as many weeks.

After returning from holiday, the PM and his wife Carrie will spend most of his final fortnight living at Chequers, according to The Telegraph, before temporarily moving into a home provided by a friend.

