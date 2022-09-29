Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

This week’s chaos is the result of an ‘anti-expert’ mindset

There is a reason why Kwasi Kwarteng chose to rush out his mini-Budget after just 17 days in the job and snub the Office for Budget Responsibility, writes Andrew Woodcock

Thursday 29 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>It is remarkable to see how this superficially rebellious attitude has since taken hold of the Conservative Party</p>

It is remarkable to see how this superficially rebellious attitude has since taken hold of the Conservative Party

(AFP/Getty)

The chaos we have seen in the past week on the financial markets is the end result of a mindset that declares that we have “had enough of experts”.

Michael Gove famously deployed the argument during the Brexit referendum to dismiss the warnings of economists that EU withdrawal would result – as it has – in new trade barriers for British exports, queues at the borders and a hit to growth.

It is remarkable to see how this superficially rebellious attitude has since taken hold of a Conservative Party that once prided itself on being sensible and level-headed, of taking measured and well-considered decisions for the long term based on the best advice from the experts who make up Britain’s establishment.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in