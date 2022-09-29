The chaos we have seen in the past week on the financial markets is the end result of a mindset that declares that we have “had enough of experts”.

Michael Gove famously deployed the argument during the Brexit referendum to dismiss the warnings of economists that EU withdrawal would result – as it has – in new trade barriers for British exports, queues at the borders and a hit to growth.

It is remarkable to see how this superficially rebellious attitude has since taken hold of a Conservative Party that once prided itself on being sensible and level-headed, of taking measured and well-considered decisions for the long term based on the best advice from the experts who make up Britain’s establishment.