Amid tons of speculation about whether president Joe Biden will seek re-election in 2024, stories have abounded that vice president Kamala Harris’s time in office has been less than stellar. Many now wonder whether she could win a presidential bid. In response, some have floated the idea that another member of the administration – like secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg – could stage a credible challenge.

But underlying all of these questions are some inconvenient truths no one in the Democratic Party really wants to acknowledge.

As an old, white, Catholic man from Pennsylvania and Delaware, Biden was insulated from identity-based prejudicial attacks during his time campaigning in 2019-2020. His nickname “Sleepy Joe” never had the same resonance as “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted” or “Liddle Marco.” Trump couldn’t smear Biden as not being born in the United States, as he did with Barack Obama. And even then, Biden barely beat Trump last year, while Trump actually grew his support among Latino voters.