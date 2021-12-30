The festive season can be a time of excess – but not for everyone
This year, the UK’s largest network of food banks has given out 7,000 food parcels every day in December, writes Harriet Williamson
Many of us will have overindulged at Christmas and spent much of the following week blearily trying to work out what day it was through a haze of turkey sandwiches and leftover roast potatoes.
It is very much seen as a time of excess for those who celebrate it. Plates are piled high with rich food, boxes of chocolates are dipped into and the fizz is open before midday.
However, this isn’t the case for everyone. This year, the UK’s largest network of food banks has given out 7,000 food parcels every day in December. Thousands of vulnerable families are relying on emergency support from organisations like the Trussell Trust to meet their basic nutritional needs.
