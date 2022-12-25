Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christmas can be difficult if you’re not feeling festive

Grief, divorce, loneliness – there are many reasons why this is not the most wonderful time of year, says Victoria Richards

Sunday 25 December 2022 21:30
<p>Many people are just doing what they can to get through the next few days</p>

Many people are just doing what they can to get through the next few days

(AP)

Christmas can be magical, romantic, wholesome, fulfilling and heartwarming – but it can also be hard, painful and full of grief.

At this time of year, more than any other, we are likely all remembering loved ones we’ve lost; or those we wish we could be with but are separated from: either by distance, by death, by divorce, by rupture or family estrangement. My heart goes out to you.

It can be very difficult if you’re not feeling full of festive spirit – the pressure to perform and to “put on a brave face” for those around you can be a strain that goes above and beyond the usual trepidation you might feel when you get a bunch of relatives together who share different views and political ideals. Discussion around the Christmas dinner table can be a testing, even toxic affair. Just try mentioning Brexit and you’re likely to experience a tremor of division.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in