Christmas can be magical, romantic, wholesome, fulfilling and heartwarming – but it can also be hard, painful and full of grief.

At this time of year, more than any other, we are likely all remembering loved ones we’ve lost; or those we wish we could be with but are separated from: either by distance, by death, by divorce, by rupture or family estrangement. My heart goes out to you.

It can be very difficult if you’re not feeling full of festive spirit – the pressure to perform and to “put on a brave face” for those around you can be a strain that goes above and beyond the usual trepidation you might feel when you get a bunch of relatives together who share different views and political ideals. Discussion around the Christmas dinner table can be a testing, even toxic affair. Just try mentioning Brexit and you’re likely to experience a tremor of division.