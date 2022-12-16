Christmas this year is not overshadowed by Covid, as has been the case for the past few years – but by Harry and Meghan.

Part two of their intimate Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, airs this week (15 Dec). In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim to have been “victims of institutionalised gaslighting”.

Typically at this time of year, we’re busy doing all the usual round-ups, including best books, best TV shows, and albums of the year. But as soon as a trailer drops for another Harry & Meghan show, it’s all hands on deck.