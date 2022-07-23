Allies of Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, have urged him to run for mayor of London when Sadiq Khan’s second term expires in May 2024, according to a report in HuffPost on Friday.

The idea has some immediate plausibility. Corbyn would stand a good chance of winning, either as an independent or for a “Peace and Justice” party, which he has been thinking about setting up. He would have a similar profile to Ken Livingstone, who won as an independent after he left the Labour Party in 2000.

A mayoral bid would solve Corbyn’s dilemma of whether to stand again as MP for Islington North, which he would have to do as an independent, having been expelled from the parliamentary Labour Party. The next London mayoral election is likely to coincide with the date of the next general election.