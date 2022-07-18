Jeremy Corbyn accused Boris Johnson of leaving a legacy of “poverty, inequality and insecurity” in his speech at the Commons, ahead of the confidence vote.

Boris Johnson listed the achievements he said he was “proud” to have accomplished during his time in office, including Brexit and leading the country out of the pendemic.

“I’m grateful to the prime minister for taking a break from his fantasy tour of this country”, former Labour leader Mr Corbyn said in his intervention.

