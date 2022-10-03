A little over two months after England’s Lionesses sent the nation into raptures by gleefully hoisting the Euro 2022 trophy aloft, they return to the scene of their greatest triumph.

Friday evening sees the Lionesses back at Wembley for the first time since that enthralling 2-1 victory over Germany on the final day of July, when Chloe Kelly etched her name in English sporting folklore with that injury-time winner and ensured her image was beamed round the world thanks to that iconic shirtless celebration.

Now the conquering heroes take on USA in a mouth-watering clash between the reigning European and world champions that might just prove to be a preview of next year’s World Cup final.