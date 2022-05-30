Europe’s biggest night of football turned sour for Liverpool fans
The scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris for the Champions League final could have led to disaster, writes Ben Burrows
The biggest game in European football was overshadowed by events that happened outside of its stadium in Paris.
Real Madrid are European champions for a record-extending 14th time after they beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday evening’s Champions League final at the Stade de France.
But questions over how matters outside the ground unfolded will go on far longer than any post-mortems of what happened on the pitch.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies