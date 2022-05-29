Liverpool have called for an investigation after thousands of supporters were held outside of the Champions League final before kick-off at the Stade de France, with tear gas, pepper spray, batons and shields used to disperse fans.

Footage widely shared online captures the moment a policeman appears to collapse shortly after the gas was deployed outside the ground in Paris.

Kick-off in the showpiece event was delayed for over 30 minutes as fans were denied entry to the stadium on time, despite many showing their tickets to officers at a closed gate.

