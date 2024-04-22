The Chase star Jenny Ryan reveals she was robbed in ‘cunning scam’

The Chase star Jenny Ryan says she feels “vulnerable and anxious” after she was robbed in her own home last week.

The 42-year-old was scammed after a man knocked on her door and asked for access to her flat to fix a “leak”.

Once inside her home, the man entered her bedroom and stole her mobile phone and jewellery.

The quiz star opened up about her ordeal shen she appeared on Monday Live today (22 April).

She told host Helen Skelton: “I feel gullible that I let this happen. I know I shouldn't be beating myself up too much as this was a very cunning scam.”