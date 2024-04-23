The Israeli military has claimed an airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon killed a Hezbollah official on Tuesday 23 April.

A statement from the IDF said that it had killed Hussein Ali Azqul in the strike and described him as a “significant” operative in Hezbollah’s aerial defence unit.

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that Azqul had been killed.

State media and witnesses said the strike happened in the area of Adloun, between the coastal cities of Sidon and Tyre, about 40 kilometers north of the border with Israel.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and allied groups have been clashing with Israeli forces along the border for more than six months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.