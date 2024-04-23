Huge crowds gathered outside Columbia University buildings as faculty members staged a demonstration in support of pro-Palestine protesters on Monday 22 April.

Students at the private college in New York City ramped up demonstrations and encampments last week after school officials testified before Congress about potential antisemitism on their campus.

The New York Police Department arrested some 100 students last week after the university’s president requested they respond and the establishment’s officials have called for students to de-escalate tensions and “rebuild ties”.

However, several faculty members staged a walkout on Monday to protest the previous week’s arrests.