It’s hard to look away from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. It satisfies pretty much every facet of our desire for car crash reality TV, with the heady combination of A-list celebrity, courtroom drama and bizarre twists. So it’s perhaps unsurprising that when cosmetics company Milani saw the opportunity to play a supporting role in the saga, it leapt at the chance.

After Heard’s lawyer held up a palette that looked very similar to the brand’s All In One Correcting Kit to cover up the full colour spectrum of bruises she suffered during her relationship with Depp, Milani responded by pointing out that this product was not actually in circulation over the years of the alleged abuse.

When I say responded, I’m not referring to a letter written to the judge or lawyers, but to a TikTok video complete with cartoonish music and emojis that was posted on the social media platform and has since racked up over five million views and one million likes.