Before the tragic loss of the Queen, we were caught up in Hollywood drama

What is going on? Why do we all care so much about in-house fighting? It’s never seemed less important than it does now, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 09 September 2022 21:30
<p>The promotion for Olivia Wilde’s film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been turned into a media circus</p>

The promotion for Olivia Wilde’s film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been turned into a media circus

(Getty)

What a difference a few days make. This time on Wednesday, I was writing with a view to the Venice Film Festival. Now, we are mourning the loss of the Queen. It has never made Hollywood drama seem less important.

While our critic was attending screenings, filing reviews, and doing interviews, we on the culture desk were churning out news stories about the unfolding drama of what’s going on with the cast and crew of Olivia Wilde’s new film, Don’t Worry Darling. It had begun to feel never-ending.

On Monday, its lead star Florence Pugh was notably absent from the film’s press conference at the festival. Questions abounded: was it really about a conflicting work commitment? Why then is she pictured sipping a cocktail in Venice? Is it sure proof that Wilde and Pugh had a fall-out?

