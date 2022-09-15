For the political journalists of Westminster, this has been a more than usually peculiar week.

It’s not just the fanfares sounding outside our office windows, the gaggles of men in tabards hanging around at the bottom of the stairwell, the carpet of sand strewn over the cobbles of New Palace Yard only to be swept up a few hours later, the sudden removal of our bike rack (presumably to somewhere more respectful) or the closures of roads and corridors which have made getting to and from the office an ever-changing obstacle course.

All of that is only to be expected at a moment like this. The Independent’s parliamentary office is in a little crenellated tower literally on top of Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II is currently lying in state within a few dozen yards of my desk. I can hardly complain if history chooses to take place outside my window.