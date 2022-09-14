Liz Truss and Keir Starmer observe Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall

Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer were among those who gathered in Westminster Hall today, 14 September, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in-state.

The prime minister and the Labour leader joined mourners as a service remembering the late monarch was conducted.

A lying in state period will now begin, lasting for four days until the state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Thousands of people have been queueing in central London to enter Westminster Hall to observe the Queen’s coffin.

