It is not often in Britain that there is a need to mark the end of an era the length of Queen Elizabeth II’s time upon the throne – or the start of the reign of King Charles III that follows.

For a moment, time appears to flow two ways, with the nation looking back at the 70 years of service the Queen has given and simultaneously ahead at the years that are to come.

Take, for example, two of the pieces we have published today. One by a founder of The Independent, Andreas Whittam Smith, reflecting on the course of the Queen’s reign during seven decades, and the other – authored by David Reynolds – on what might come next for the post-Elizabethan monarchy.