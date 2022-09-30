For a while this summer, it seemed like a new country was scrapping its Covid travel rules every day. Down the barriers went like dominos, led by Iceland, Norway, Ireland and the Dominican Republic, dozens of nations from February to July. You could almost hear the cheer rippling like a Mexican wave as travel fans mentally crossed off the extra admin and confusion they’d be spared on their next holiday. Now, momentum has slowed, with most of Europe, Scandinavia, the Americas and more open to all, test and quarantine free.

This week, I did a count of how many countries still had some sort of Covid rules in place ‒ a test before travel, say, or an insistence on proof of vaccination ‒ and despite being pretty clued up on these things, I was stunned at how many there still are. I had in my mind eight places, or 12 perhaps, hanging on to complex rules to shield them from tourists. Without reading ahead, would you know how many?

It was 31. Not counting places like Russia and Iran, of course, where Britons simply cannot go, and including some smaller or far-flung territories such as the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea. But 31! The truth is that travel beyond Europe, and particularly into Asia, is only just beginning to open up again. On 11 October Japan, one of my personal favourites, will finally swing open its doors to individual tourists after two-and-a-half years, having restricted Brits to approved, operator-organised tours since June. Those with a booster jab may visit without taking a test.