We cannot forget the people most affected by the cost of living crisis

For me – as a journalist, as a consumer of media and as a person – it’s essential that coverage of the cost-of-living crisis is not just delivered in the abstract, writes Harriet Williamson

Sunday 06 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Readers are not fooled by Rishi Sunak’s paltry energy bill loan</p>

Readers are not fooled by Rishi Sunak’s paltry energy bill loan

(Getty)

It’s important, when writing about the government’s lacklustre and frankly, quite insulting plans, including Rishi Sunak’s £200 “discount” on energy bills, to keep the people who will feel the most devastating effects of the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of our minds.

For me – as a journalist, as a consumer of media and as a person – it’s essential that coverage of this crisis is not just delivered in the abstract. It shouldn’t always be about political point scoring or the impact on Sunak – who is worth a reported £200m, so probably won’t be worried about the heating bills – and his leadership bid.

Those who will, inevitably, be worst affected by soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the highest rate of inflation in 30 years – people already struggling after a decade of austerity – need to be at the heart of the story.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in