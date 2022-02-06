It’s important, when writing about the government’s lacklustre and frankly, quite insulting plans, including Rishi Sunak’s £200 “discount” on energy bills, to keep the people who will feel the most devastating effects of the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of our minds.

For me – as a journalist, as a consumer of media and as a person – it’s essential that coverage of this crisis is not just delivered in the abstract. It shouldn’t always be about political point scoring or the impact on Sunak – who is worth a reported £200m, so probably won’t be worried about the heating bills – and his leadership bid.

Those who will, inevitably, be worst affected by soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the highest rate of inflation in 30 years – people already struggling after a decade of austerity – need to be at the heart of the story.