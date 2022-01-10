Novak Djokovic has beaten the Australian government, for now at least, as one of the wildest sport stories in recent years took another twist.

One of sport’s greatest superstars became entwined with one of the biggest stories of the 21st century to captivate the world.

Sparking discussion among millions, the treatment of Djokovic at border control has created some middle ground among those on either side of the Covid-19 vaccine debate arguing for fairness for those travelling in these unprecedented times.