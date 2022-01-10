The Novak Djokovic saga delivers more questions than answers, both on and off the court

The Serbian has endured a turbulent start to 2022, as Jack Rathborn examines what it means both inside and outside tennis

Monday 10 January 2022 21:30
<p>Being deprived of what he loves most for almost a week could light a fire inside Djokovic in the race to establish a grand slam record</p>

Novak Djokovic has beaten the Australian government, for now at least, as one of the wildest sport stories in recent years took another twist.

One of sport’s greatest superstars became entwined with one of the biggest stories of the 21st century to captivate the world.

Sparking discussion among millions, the treatment of Djokovic at border control has created some middle ground among those on either side of the Covid-19 vaccine debate arguing for fairness for those travelling in these unprecedented times.

