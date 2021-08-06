I’ll say it plainly: I’m exhausted.

Anyone engaged in the tumultuous world of travel journalism undoubtedly feels the same way right now. We’ve gone from being told in jealous tones that we have the “dream job” – roaming the world in search of the most tantalising destinations and experiences – to being stuck on this godforsaken isle while our social lives revolve around what time Grant Shapps may or may not drop his tri-weekly traffic light list update.

It’s arguably the most interesting time to work the travel beat – but it’s also the most frustrating and brain-draining. The sheer complexity of the rules, along with the speed at which all the world’s countries are flung into the air, to land afresh in amber, green or red categories in seemingly random fashion (the government has yet to provide any transparency on its decisions when it comes to these designations), is such that the thought of booking a of holiday abroad for myself is simply beyond me.