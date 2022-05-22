By its nature, war is confusing. This is also true of war reporting. The latest episode of On The Ground examines only a fraction of the horrors being committed in Ukraine, but even that snapshot required enormous coordination.

While The Independent‘s video team were working safely at their desks in London, correspondents, translators and camera operators put themselves in danger to cover the events in Ukraine.

Our international correspondent, Bel Trew, spent more than a month reporting from the country, visiting over a dozen towns to build a picture of how this grotesque conflict was turning the lives of innocent civilians upside down.