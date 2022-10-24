Virat Kohli is special, an innovator in the one-day format and an immense player. The word “superstar” perhaps underplays his mesmeric influence across the sport and India.

On the biggest stage at the T20 World Cup, in one of the game’s most iconic venues – the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Kohli stood tall in one of sport’s most legendary rivalries.

There were 90,293 in attendance, but many more will claim to have witnessed Kohli’s masterful innings and this breathtaking contest for years to come.