Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The word ‘superstar’ is not enough to describe Virat Kohli

The legendary Indian batsman produced another magical innings to defeat rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, writes Jack Rathborn

Monday 24 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Virat Kohli of India celebrates winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground</p>

Virat Kohli of India celebrates winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground

(Getty)

Virat Kohli is special, an innovator in the one-day format and an immense player. The word “superstar” perhaps underplays his mesmeric influence across the sport and India.

On the biggest stage at the T20 World Cup, in one of the game’s most iconic venues – the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Kohli stood tall in one of sport’s most legendary rivalries.

There were 90,293 in attendance, but many more will claim to have witnessed Kohli’s masterful innings and this breathtaking contest for years to come.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in