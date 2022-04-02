As energy prices rise, I realise that a second jumper is no match for double glazing

It adds a certain piquancy to the energy price cap rise that it should coincide with a sudden cold snap. Any hopes that the government might have had about avoiding the public’s wrath in a burst of spring warmth have been well and truly dashed. Ministers will say it’s a perfect storm – but they aren’t going to bear the brunt of it.

On Thursday evening, like the rest of the country, I popped out to read my electricity and gas meters, only to open the box and remember that we have a smart meter anyway. I promptly went back inside, turned on the energy usage monitor and gulped as I saw how much it had cost to cook the kids’ tea.

I am, I must acknowledge, in a very fortunate position of knowing that I will be able to afford the rising prices. I will have to take a bit more care with other things I’d like to buy, but I’m not going to suffer the hardship that millions of other people will, which is a sobering thought.