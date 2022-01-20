Is the American public expecting too much from Joe Biden?’

The president’s approval ratings are nowhere close to where the White House would want them – but, asks Andrew Buncombe, does Biden deserve more credit?

Thursday 20 January 2022 22:00
Joe Biden has defended his first year as president

(Getty Images)

It can somehow feel jolting to think back one year to Joe Biden’sInauguration Day.

The photographs show a blue sky over the US Capitol where he took the oath of office, but on the streets it seemed grey, cold and gloomy.

There were the dark green uniforms of the thousands of the National Guard troops, and the black uniforms of the DC and Capitol Police. They were a reminder that just two weeks earlier hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump had stormed the Congress, desperate to stop Biden becoming the 46th president. There was razor wire everywhere, and everyone appeared anxious.

