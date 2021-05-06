D

onald Trump is furious that he no longer gets his say on social media. He called his upheld Facebook ban a “total disgrace” and claimed the company must “pay a price” for trying to silence him. Britain’s politicians will be forced to shut up today. The British electorate finally gets its say at the ballot box. Voters in England will decide whether they like what they’ve heard from Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer. And voters in Scotland will decide whether they want to hear a lot more from Nicola Sturgeon about an independence referendum once the elections are done.

Inside the bubble

Political editor Andrew Woodcock on what to look out for today: