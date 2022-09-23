Inside Politics: The big gamble

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Happy Friday – we made it. Firstly a word to Inside Politics readers as we surpass the 120,000 subscribers mark. Thank you to those who have been here since the start and stayed with us through thick and thin. And to those of you who have signed up recently – welcome aboard and strap in for what promises to be another extraordinary period in British politics. Now, to the small matter of the new government’s rather large ‘mini-budget’…