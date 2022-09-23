Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Inside Politics: The big gamble

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to set out government’s fiscal plans in ‘mini-budget’, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 23 September 2022 08:37
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Happy Friday – we made it. Firstly a word to Inside Politics readers as we surpass the 120,000 subscribers mark. Thank you to those who have been here since the start and stayed with us through thick and thin. And to those of you who have signed up recently – welcome aboard and strap in for what promises to be another extraordinary period in British politics. Now, to the small matter of the new government’s rather large ‘mini-budget’…

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in