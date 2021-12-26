2021: The year of the vaccine and changing political fortunes

A year ago, some deluded optimists looked forward to 2021 as a year without coronavirus or Brexit. “Now that the vaccine is here, and more vaccines are on their way, we can imagine life after coronavirus again,” one of them wrote. Not only that: “Brexit really will be done, and Europe will go back to being a ‘normal’ story.”

That was me. How wrong I was. This Christmas is a lot like last Christmas: socialising is restricted, and the Conservative Party is divided over the infringement of liberties. This time last year there was some premature talk among Tory MPs about “letters going in” – letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee demanding a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson as leader. This year, the talk is louder, although it is still premature.

And Brexit, although it is a lower-order story, is still with us. The talks are still going on, a year after our departure from the EU took effect. David Frost, the prime minister’s chief negotiator, has just resigned after his hardline bargaining tactics were contradicted by an order from No 10 to do a deal. There remains nothing “normal” about our relations with the EU.