How Auguste Escoffier changed dining forever

Think gastronomy, think French food. English-speaking diners have even adopted French to describe our eating experiences. The term haute cuisine points us firmly in the direction of Rue Montorgueil or Rue Cler whose restaurants and brasseries ensure that Paris remains the epicurean capital of the world.

Yet so much of what we take for granted about fine dining today, and even food and restaurants in general, we owe to a man who forged a reputation far away from the boulevards of Paris, or Monte Carlo, the playground of the bon vivant.

Georges Auguste Escoffier – who was born this month 175 years ago – was, at first, a reluctant chef. But he would go on to pretty much single-handedly choreograph and codify haute cuisine, elevating his profession to one of critical acclaim.