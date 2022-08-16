Gordon’s Ramsay restaurant Hell’s Kitchen opens in California

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant brand, Hell’s Kitchen, opened a new location in Southern California at the Harrah’s Resort Socal.

Seating 332 guests, the new restaurant has been under construction since December 2021 before finally opening its doors in August.

The forefront of the establishment features the iconic trident logo the HK’s brand.

Hell’s Kitchen’s menu will serve famous dishes seen and cooked on Ramsay’s TV show, such as the beef Wellington and the pan-seared scallops.

The British chef opened his first restaurant under the Hell’s Kitchen name at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2018.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.