Jeremy Allen White gives ‘perfect’ and ‘human’ performance in The Bear

This week, Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent recommends Hulu comedy-drama The Bear, saying Jeremy Allen White plays the lead role “perfectly” and that his “very human performance” leaves the audience “always rooting for him”.

The offbeat comedy follows the story of a young chef (White) who must leave the fine dining world to take over his family sandwich shop in Chicago following a tragic death.

Annabel says that “the setting feels like a character itself” and praises the show’s accuracy in capturing the frenetic chaos of a small restaurant kitchen.

