The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we look at Hulu’s gritty drama The Bear, BBC 1’s twisted comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?, and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Annabel Nugent and Ellie Harrison for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Hulu, BBC 1, and more.

Does Christopher Storer’s offbeat comedy-drama capture the frenetic chaos of a cramped kitchen? Will Daisy May Cooper’s latest creation live up to the magic of This Country?