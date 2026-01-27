Whoopi Goldberg blasts Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino after Alex Pretti shooting

The View host Whoopi Goldberg hit out at Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend

On Monday's (26 January) show, Goldberg said the federal officials have "blood on their hands" following the deaths of the nurse, 37, and Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an ICE agent in the city earlier in January.

The Trump administration reacted to Pretti’s killing by claiming he was armed and intent on harming the officers who beat and shot him, posting a photograph of the gun on the Department of Homeland Security’s social media account.

However, video filmed at the scene shows the victim holding his phone in one hand and nothing in the other, challenging the government’s narrative about his intentions.