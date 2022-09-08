Jump to content
How does it feel to be shortlisted for the Booker prize?

The shortlist for the UK’s most prestigious literary award was announced this week – but is it stressful for the nominated authors? Charlotte Cripps investigates

Thursday 08 September 2022 21:30
<p>This year’s six Booker Prize shortlisted authors have just been announced </p>

(The Booker Prize)

The Booker Prize is like the Oscars for literature but how do authors feel about being shortlisted – or even winning?

This year’s six Booker Prize shortlisted authors were announced on Tuesday evening by the Chair of Judges, Neil MacGregor. They include Alan Garner, 88, with Treacle Walker – he’s the oldest author ever to be shortlisted – and Claire Keegan with Small Things Like These, which at 116 pages is the shortest book – by page number – to be recognised in the prize’s history.

Being shortlisted may not be as life-changing as winning the prize itself, but it certainly ups the game. It’s a label that sticks and although book sales aren’t anything like as enormous as they are if they go on to win – the 2021 winner Damon Galgut’s The Promise sold almost 2,000 per cent more in the two weeks after the prize than it had done before it – it’s still significant.

