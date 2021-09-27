After centuries of pococurante human behaviour towards the planet, it’s official: climate change has reached “code red for humanity”. Given the history and profiteering from climate abuse, the burden to combat environmental damage must fall on wealthy nations that relished centuries of unfettered climate exploitation.

As each year goes by, the world slips into devastating natural disasters as a consequence of climate change. This year has seen wildfires ravaging northern California, Greece, Turkey and Jerusalem. Hurricane Ida has left parts of the US flooded and in London, scientists have predicted the areas that will face alarmingly frequent flooding. A cold snap in Texas caused nearly $200bn worth of damage as electricity and power grids failed. Climate change is real, no matter how often state senators try to flee its effects.