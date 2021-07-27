Audio of a murder: The UN investigator who listened to Saudi Arabia’s killing of Jamal Khashoggi

There is a recording of a murder. It only lasts 15 minutes, yet those who have heard it will never forget it. One person, a translator, who speaks Arabic and who was able to listen to it raw and without the filter of another language, was utterly traumatised. The UN official who investigated the murder was told she could not have a copy or even take notes, though she jotted down plenty of things, including a strange low humming that comes once the voices have stopped and the other noises have ended. Experts believe it is the sound of a buzzsaw, being used to dismember the body of a 59-year-old man.

It has been two and a half years since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a veteran Saudi journalist who had fallen out of favour with the highest authorities in the kingdom, and who was suffocated and strangled in his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

And while Turkish prosecutors and the US intelligence community have alleged that the murder was ordered and orchestrated by Saudi’s crown prince, an allegation adamantly rejected by Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), nobody at a senior level appears to have been held accountable. Perhaps most astonishingly, after all this time, investigators have still not recovered Khashoggi’s body.