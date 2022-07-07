The winding road to the top for Northern Ireland’s women’s football team

The trailblazing Northern Ireland women’s football team have made history by qualifying for the Women’s European Championship this summer – their first major international tournament.

Women’s football in Northern Ireland is having a moment. In fact, the women’s game is flourishing everywhere right now: attitudes to women in sport are changing and women’s football is becoming more visible with wider media coverage, increased sponsorship deals, more broadcasting rights and soaring audiences.

My own interest was piqued when I went to see the Northern Ireland women’s team play a World Cup qualifier in Belfast on a cold Tuesday night last September. They won the game, but it wasn’t the scoreboard that got my attention. It was the sheer grit and determination of these footballers on the pitch and the delight on their faces after the match as they waved to the standing and cheering home crowd.