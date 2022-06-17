FIFA President expects the 2026 World Cup will be the “greatest show on Earth”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino commented the 2026 World Cup taking place across North America will be “the greatest show on Earth”.

The Federation announced yesterday (Thursday 17 June) in New York City, that the competition will be played in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This will be the first time Canada hosts games for the male World Cup, whilst the United States staged the 1994 edition and Mexico hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

