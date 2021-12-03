The Who’s singer Roger Daltrey must have had some irritation with The Rolling Stones festering for more than 50 years. Decades after the era that made both bands world-famous, Daltrey has taken a pop at the Stones. In an interview, he declared: “You cannot take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the No 1 rock ’n’ roll showman up front. But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, well, that’s a mediocre pub band!”

Pub band would have been bad enough. But it’s the insertion of the word “mediocre” which shows a craftsman at work. And when the 77-year-old rocker added, “No disrespect” that too was the ultimate bitchy sign-off.

No disrespect either from Sir Paul McCartney, who also in recent weeks had his own pop at the Stones, calling them a “blues cover band” and claiming that The Beatles’ net was cast “wider than theirs”.